'Nothing Without Its People': OpenAI Workers Campaign Amid Sam Altman Saga

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer and its former interim CEO Mira Murati said on Monday that the leading Artificial Intelligence company is "nothing" without its people.

In fact, several key people at the company shared the exact post on X, soon after Microsoft announced the formation of a new advanced AI research team to be led by Sam Altman, the recently ousted CEO of OpenAI, and Greg Brockman, former president and co-founder of the company.

"OpenAI is nothing without its people," Murati wrote on X. She was joined by other senior figures at the company like Brad Lightcap and Jason Kwoon, among others.

Altman has responded to most of his former colleagues with a "heart emoji".

OpenAI's board sacked Altman on Friday, with US media citing concerns that Altman was underestimating the dangers of its tech and leading the company away from its stated mission -- claims his successor as CEO has denied.

Altman shot to fame with the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot last year, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.

