"Not Happening": Antony Blinken Dismisses Donald Trump's Greenland Takeover Plan

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked the world "not to waste a lot of time" President-elect Donald Trump's threat of seizing Greenland as it is "not going to happen." President Joe Biden's top diplomat also underscored the importance of maintaining strong alliances, saying the United States will remain "stronger" by working closely with its allies, not alienating them.

Addressing a press conference in Paris, where he is as part of a farewell tour meant to highlight US alliances, Blinken said, "The idea expressed about Greenland is obviously not a good one, but maybe more important: it's obviously one that's not going to happen, so we probably shouldn't waste a lot of time talking about it."

Soon after his election victory was certified, Donald Trump in a free-form news conference in Florida reiterated his interest in taking control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. He even refused to rule out force to take control of the vast Arctic island, saying the US needed it "for economic security."

In a less direct rebuff of the Republican leader's combative "America First" approach, Mr Blinken said the Biden administration has operated under the belief "that we're stronger, we're more effective, we get better results when we're working closely with our allies - not saying or doing things that may alienate them."

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, who was also present at the media briefing, also played down any possibility of US forces being deployed against Denmark, an American ally in the NATO military alliance. However, Mr Barrot warned nevertheless that Europe must brace for turbulence ahead - as other powers throw their weight around.

"Do we think the United States will invade Greenland? The answer is, 'No'. But do we think that we're entering into a period that sees the return of the law of the strongest, the answer is, 'Yes'," the French minister said.

Politics Over Greenland

Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, has signalled he will pursue a foreign policy unbound by diplomatic niceties. He even did not rule out using military or economic action to acquire the Greenland. In his first term, Trump suggested that Denmark should sell Greenland.

Greenland is the world's largest island and is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a founding NATO member. It was a Danish colony until 1953 and is now a semi-sovereign territory under the Danish realm. Both Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected Trump's notion of the island being for sale.

Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, Congressman Mike Waltz, on Wednesday, said Greenland is important for the national security of the United States as "Russia that is trying to become king of the Arctic"

"You have Russia that is trying to become king of the Arctic, with 60-plus ice breakers, some of them nuclear power. We have two, and one just caught on fire," he said During an interview with Fox News.

Waltz added, "This is about critical minerals. This is about natural resources. This is about, as the polar ice caps pull back, the Chinese are now cranking out ice breakers and pushing up there as well. So it's oil and gas. It's our national security."

However, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has stated that the island is not for sale and in his New Year speech stepped up a call for independence. The Arctic island's government has also acknowledged the changing security dynamics in the Arctic and said it looks forward to working with the incoming Trump administration and other NATO allies to ensure security and stability in the region.

On Wednesday, Denmark's foreign minister said that Greenland might become independent if its residents wanted this, but is unlikely to become a US state.

As part of NATO through the membership of Denmark, Greenland has strategic significance for the US military and for its ballistic missile early-warning system, since the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the Arctic island.