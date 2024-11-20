Norway Princess' Son Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape: What We Know About Him

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Oslo, police confirmed. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and faces charges of engaging in sexual acts with an unconscious individual who was “unable to resist.” Authorities clarified the accusation involves a “sexual act without intercourse.”
The victim, a woman in her 20s, reportedly met Hoiby for the first time on the day of the incident in August. Her lawyer, Hege Salomon, said she was not in a romantic relationship with him. The woman “is having a hard time,” Mr Salomon added.
Hoiby has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is cooperating fully with authorities, according to his defence attorney, Oyvind Bratlien.
Who is Marius Borg Hoiby?
- Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 to Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, The Guardian reported.
- He has two half-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Unlike his half-siblings, who have royal responsibilities, Hoiby holds no official public role within the Norwegian royal family.
- He resides at Skaugum, close to the residence of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, as per The BBC.
- In August, Hoiby was accused of causing bodily harm during an altercation at the alleged rape victim's apartment in Oslo. A knife was reportedly found stuck in one of the walls of her bedroom during the incident. In September, he was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order related to the same woman.
- Hoiby now faces allegations involving five individuals -- four women and one man, CNN reported. He is also accused of abuse in close relationships with three former partners. Charges include threatening to kill a man in his 20s and assaulting one of his former partners.
