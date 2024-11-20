Norway Princess' Son Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape: What We Know About Him

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Oslo, police confirmed. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and faces charges of engaging in sexual acts with an unconscious individual who was “unable to resist.” Authorities clarified the accusation involves a “sexual act without intercourse.”

The victim, a woman in her 20s, reportedly met Hoiby for the first time on the day of the incident in August. Her lawyer, Hege Salomon, said she was not in a romantic relationship with him. The woman “is having a hard time,” Mr Salomon added.

Hoiby has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is cooperating fully with authorities, according to his defence attorney, Oyvind Bratlien.



Who is Marius Borg Hoiby?