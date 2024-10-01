Ancient Bird, Once Thought Extinct, Makes A Comeback After 300 Years

After over three centuries of absence in Europe, the northern bald ibis, once thought to exist only in drawings, has made a comeback. This bird, with its glossy plumage and distinctive curved beak, once thrived across three continents and held symbolic significance in ancient cultures, where it even had its own hieroglyph symbolising the word "spirit."

However, by the late 20th century, the species dwindled to just 59 breeding pairs, all confined to Morocco. Human activities, including hunting, habitat destruction and pesticide use, drove the bird to the edge of extinction. Yet, through dedicated conservation efforts, the northern bald ibis is now clawing its way back from near oblivion, according to a report in CNN.

Conservation success in Morocco

The remaining wild population of northern bald ibises is primarily found in Morocco, where conservation initiatives have stabilised their numbers. In 1991, the establishment of the Souss-Massa National Park on Morocco's west coast provided much-needed protection for the bird's breeding and feeding habitats. A research programme launched in 1994 helped monitor the population, leading to a significant recovery. Today, there are over 500 individuals in the wild, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has downgraded the species' status from "critically endangered" to "endangered."

These birds, which prefer to nest in cliffs, rocky outcrops and even urban ruins, are adaptive foragers. Their diet consists mainly of insects and larvae, though they are forced to adapt to the remote and changing nature of their habitats.

Comeback in Europe

Though the Moroccan population was always thriving, the species long disappeared from its European range. Projects to reintroduce the northern bald ibis to Europe have now begun yielding results, stated the CNN report. One of the most notable efforts is underway in Spain, where a programme in Andalusia has successfully reintroduced birds into the wild. Hand-reared by human 'parents,' the chicks are gradually released into their natural habitat. This initiative, which began in 2004, has helped re-establish the species in southern Europe.

In Austria and Germany, a programme led by Austrian biologist Johannes Fritz is taking a unique approach to reintroducing a migratory population. The birds, raised in captivity and lacking the knowledge of migratory routes, are taught to migrate by following a tiny aircraft. As the ultralight aircraft soars through the sky, human foster parents cheer and wave from the back, offering encouragement to the birds in flight, reported The Guardian.

At the controls is Fritz, piloting the aircraft equipped with a small fan motor at the rear and a yellow parachute to keep it airborne. Since 2003, Fritz and his team have guided northern bald ibises from Germany to southern Europe in this manner. The birds now follow a route that has recently been adjusted to end in Spain due to environmental changes.

Challenges and threats

While conservation efforts have brought some success, the northern bald ibis still faces a few challenges. Threats such as poaching, pesticides and climate change continue to jeopardise their survival. In 2023, poaching alone accounted for the loss of 17 per cent of migrating birds in Europe. The changing climate is also forcing the ibises to adjust their migration patterns, and the timing of their journeys has had to shift to account for altered environmental conditions.