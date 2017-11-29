North Korea To Make 'Important Announcement' At 0330 GMT: Report

North Korea said it would make an "important announcement" on Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, after Pyongyang staged its first missile launch in more than two months.Pyongyang's state-run radio station said the announcement would be made at 0330 GMT without providing details, Yonhap said.The nuclear-armed North test-fired Wednesday morning a missile that could bring the entire continental United States within range, according to the South Korean and US governments.An initial Pentagon assessment said the missile flew about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) before landing within Japan's maritime Economic Exclusive Zone.The missile test -- the first of any kind by the North since September 15 -- drew swift condemnations from Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.It also squashed speculation that the North's leader Kim Jong-Un may have held back in a bid to open the door to a negotiated solution to the nuclear standoff with US President Donald Trump.