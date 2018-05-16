North Korea Suspends Talks With South Scheduled For Today

The meeting was due to focus on plans to implement a declaration that emerged from an April 27 inter-Korea summit, including promises to formally end the Korean War and pursue "complete denuclearisation," the South's unification ministry, which handles ties with the North, said on Tuesday.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency called joint US-South Korean military exercises a "provocation" and said Pyongyang had no choice but to suspend the talks.
