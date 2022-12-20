North Korea Says Sanctions Won't Stop Its Missile Programme

North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won't stop its missile programme.

North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won't stop its missile programme, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an "important" test for the development of a spy satellite.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country's security.

