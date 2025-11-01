North Korea Says Denuclearisation Is Unrealisable "Pipe Dream"

North Korea said on Saturday that denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, which South Korea said will be discussed in a summit with China later that day, is an unrealisable "pipe dream," according to state media KCNA.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are set to hold a summit meeting on Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum held in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Lee's office said on Friday that Xi and Lee will discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"The ROK is still unaware that struggling to deny the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state and talking about its daydream of realizing the denuclearization just reveal its lack of common sense," KCNA said, using the abbreviations for Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name, and Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

"We will show with patience that denuclearization is a 'pipe dream' which can never be realized," KCNA said, citing a statement by Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho.

