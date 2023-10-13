North Korea Gave 1,000 Containers Of Arms To Russia For Ukraine War: US

This image released by the US reportedly shows transfer of military equipment from North Korea to Russia.

North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

"We condemn (North Korea) for providing Russia with this military equipment," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

"We will continue to monitor for any additional (North Korean) arms shipments to Russia."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)