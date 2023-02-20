North Korea Fires Unspecified Ballistic Missile, 2nd In 48 Hours: South Korea

South Korea has called the nuclear-armed North Korea its "enemy". (Representational)

North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile on Monday, its second in less than 48 hours and a day after joint US-South Korean drills, Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff announced.

"North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday," the South Korean military said, according to the official Yonhap news agency, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

