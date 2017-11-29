North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

Seoul: North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The missile flew eastward from South Pyongan Province according to Yonhap news agency, which said the South Korean military and US were analysing.
The South's unification minister said Tuesday that signs of unusual activity had been detected in North Korea.
