North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile

The missile flew eastward from South Pyongan Province according to Yonhap news agency, which said the South Korean military and US were analysing.

World | | Updated: November 29, 2017 00:20 IST
North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile on Wednesday (File Photo)

Seoul:  North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to the South Korean military Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew eastward from South Pyongan Province according to Yonhap news agency, which said the South Korean military and US were analysing.

The South's unification minister said Tuesday that signs of unusual activity had been detected in North Korea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

