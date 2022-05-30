North Korea Calls Covid Vaccines 'Immortal Potion Of Love' From Kim Jong Un: Report

North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for Covid. (File)

As North Korea finally began its COVID-19 vaccination programme, the nation's supreme leader Kim Jong Un declared that the coronavirus jabs are an “immortal potion of love” gifted by him. According to Daily Star, the North Korean leader made the bizarre claims through loudspeakers playing through vehicles at vaccination sites.

Responding to its recent Covid outbreak, North Korea started rolling out the vaccines. However, so far, the Covid jabs are only reserved for soldiers working on national construction projects.

Daily Star reported that broadcast vehicles would play loudspeaker messages at vaccination sites, highlighting how the vaccines were a “gracious gift” from Kim Jong Un. The loud political “propaganda messages” are played as the soldiers get injected with the vaccines from China.

They call it a “vaccination of love from the highest dignity,” the media outlet reported. Another broadcast vehicle at the vaccination site also reportedly proclaimed the greatness of the general secretary, who prepared for them the “immortal potion of love”.

North Korea did not confirm a single case of COVID-19 till last month. The country officially acknowledged an outbreak of Omicron sub-variant earlier this month, prompting authorities to clamp nationwide emergency.

Moreover, Reuters reported the secretive nation has also lifted movement restrictions imposed in the capital Pyongyang. North Korea reported 100,710 more people showing fever symptoms, compared with some 390,000 two weeks ago. One additional death was reported on Sunday, which raised the death toll to 70.

The country has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for the virus. Experts have said that the announced figures could be underreported and that it is hard to assess the actual scale of the situation.