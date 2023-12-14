Norovirus Cases Rise In UK, More Than 1,500 Infected

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The UK has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of norovirus in recent weeks. According to the BBC, nearly 1,500 people were confirmed to have the virus till the beginning of this month. The number is 60 per cent higher than the cases reported around the same time last year. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine Scotland told the outlet that the virus increases the risk of staff sickness and absences, stretching resources at hospitals. Commonly known as the "winter vomiting bug", it also causes diarrhoea.

Health experts are worried about the number of people with norovirus and other winter illnesses ahead of Christmas.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. According to Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms may be similar to the stomach flu, but they have a different cause.

Norovirus spreads easily if a person comes in contact with someone who is has already been diagnosed with the virus. There isn't a vaccine for norovirus.

According to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), norovirus causes stomach or intestine inflammation. This is known as acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms usually appear 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus. Most people recover from norovirus illness within one to three days.

There is no particular medication to treat norovirus illness. To avoid dehydration, the CDC recommends drinking plenty of liquids to replace the lost fluid. It is also essential to wash your hands regularly with soap and water as the virus can stay in the faeces of recovered people for at least two weeks.