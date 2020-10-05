3 Win Joint Nobel For Medicine 'For Discovery Of Hepatitis C Virus'

Nobel Prize 2020: Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice won the Nobel Medicine Prize.

Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, the Nobel jury said.

The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world," the jury said.

