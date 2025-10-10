How Much Prize Money Does A Nobel Peace Laureate Get?

With the results of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 being announced on Friday, many are curious not just about the laureates, but also about the prize money that comes with one of the world's most prestigious awards.

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting democracy and fighting dictatorship in her country.

According to information available on the Nobel Peace Prize website, the prize money involves 11 million Swedish kronor (SEK).

The Nobel Prizes, established in 1901 according to the wishes of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, honour individuals or organisations that have "conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." The awards span six categories: Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, and Economic Sciences.

Alfred Nobel, who signed his will on 27 November 1895, a year before his death, dedicated the majority of his fortune, more than SEK 31 million (approximately SEK 2.2 billion today), to a fund invested in "safe securities." The income from these investments was to be distributed annually as prizes to those whose work had significantly benefited humanity.

In 2025, with 338 nominations this year-including 244 individuals and 94 organisations-the spotlight is not only on potential winners but also on the substantial prize that accompanies this global recognition.

Alongwith the prize, laureates are also presented with a medal, and a diploma.

Medal designed by sculptor Gustav Vigeland

The Peace Prize Medal was created by a collaboration between the Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland and the Swedish engraver Erik Lindberg. It was first used for the award ceremony in 1902.

Originally, the medal was made of 23-carat gold and weighed 192 grams. Since 1980, the composition was changed to 18-carat gold and the weight increased slightly to 196 grams, but its 6.6 cm diameter has remained constant.

The front of the medal features a relief portrait of Alfred Nobel, with his name and life years engraved along the border. The reverse side shows three naked men embracing, a symbol of the international fraternization that Nobel wished to contribute to through the Peace Prize. The inscription is in Latin: Pro pace et fraternitate gentium (For peace and fraternity among peoples). Around the 5 mm thick edge are engraved the words Prix Nobel de la Paix, the year, and the name of the laureate.

