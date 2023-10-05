Nobel Literature Prize Awarded To Jon Fosse, A Look At Past Winners

Jon Fosse's plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the Nobel Literature Prize to Norway's Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world.

He was honoured "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable", the Swedish Academy said.

"I am overwhelmed and grateful. I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations," Fosse said in a statement immediately after the announcement.

Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature:

2023: Jon Fosse (Norway)

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)

2020: Louise Gluck (US)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)

2016: Bob Dylan (US)

2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)

2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru)

2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)

