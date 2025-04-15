No Small Talk, Chilly Cabin: Elon Musk's Private Jet Habits Revealed

Billionaire Elon Musk is a "nice, laid-back" passenger, not a fan of small talk and prefers dim lights in the cabin when flying aboard a private jet, according to a new memo obtained by Bloomberg.

The memo, leaked following a cyberattack on a private jet company, NetJets, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, details the Tesla CEO's in-cabin rules and the kind of flyer he is.

Musk prefers a chilly 18 degrees Celsius cabin, the memo said adding, that the crew should not engage in small talk with him unless he initiates it. The memo reads, "He is not interested in conserving fuel and wants to fly as quickly and as directly."

It also offers specific rules for staff. The billionaire, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration, doesn't like unexpected WiFi outages during flights. Even on short day trips, the billionaire loves a good nap, the memo said.

It further states he prefers passenger air vents be shut off to reduce cabin noise. Not just that, the staff has been instructed to refrain from providing technical assistance. It reads, "Mr Musk considers himself self-sufficient and does not need help with technology - if he does, he will ask."

The memo was leaked after hackers gained access to NetJets' systems by stealing information from one of its employees. The company revealed that limited information belonging to a very small number of owners had been hacked.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the hackers carried out the attack by tricking an employee into clicking on a phishing email, which allowed them to steal the employee's login information. With this stolen information, the attackers accessed more files within the company.

NetJets is currently investigating the matter.

This wasn't the first time Elon Musk's private jet habits gained attention. Last year, he deleted a social media account that monitored his plane.