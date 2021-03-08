No Place For Racism In Our Society: British Minister On Meghan Interview

Meghan said someone at the palace expressed concern about her son's skin color (File)

Britain's children's minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be.

"There is absolutely no place for racism in our society," Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.

