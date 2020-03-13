No Need For Donald Trump's Coronavirus Test: White House

Donald Trump "had almost no interactions with the individual", officials said.

President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was found exposed to the virus later, the White House said Thursday.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation... tested positive for COVID-19," Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "had almost no interactions with the individual" during Bolsonaro's trip to a Trump golf club in Florida last weekend.

They "do not require being tested at this time," she said.

Grisham said that under government guidelines "there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine."