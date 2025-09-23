'No More False Parity Of Pakistan With Rising India': US Congressman To NDTV

The United States views India as its long-term strategic, economic, and security partner, while neighbouring Pakistan remains plagued by internal terrorism and economic crisis, said US Congressman Ami Bera. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Bera underscored that Washington no longer views India and Pakistan through the same lens.

The comments come against the backdrop of heightened concerns over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India, the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, and the unexpected White House outreach to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Bera, a member of the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee, stressed that India is "a country on the rise", while Pakistan remains mired in economic crises and plagued by internal terrorism. "These are not equivalent countries," he asserted, dismissing any attempt to draw a false balance.

The Democrat leader pointed to Pakistan's role in harbouring and rebranding terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, all of which continue to receive state backing.

The remarks follow the shocking Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed, an assault that once again highlighted Pakistan's use of terror as state policy. Congressman Bera said India's response by launching Operation Sindoor was expected and justified, while urging Islamabad to focus on its domestic instability rather than exporting terror.

Bera also talked about the US red-carpet welcome for General Asim Munir at the White House -- a move he admitted was unprecedented. The Army chief's presence at multiple high-level engagements, including CENTCOM Commander's farewell, has raised questions about the Donald Trump administration's policy shift and willingness to engage Pakistan's military establishment directly. Trump's own planned bilateral with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir during the UNGA sidelines is seen as an extraordinary gesture, given Pakistan's tarnished global reputation.

Yet Bera cautioned that U.S. lawmakers remain clear-eyed. "Our long-term strategic, economic, and security interests lie with India," he emphasised, adding that bipartisan consensus in Congress sees New Delhi as a defining partner for the 21st century.

On regional security, Bera expressed concern over the Saudi-Pakistan military pact, warning against any attempt to create a "Muslim NATO" that could destabilise South Asia. Instead, he urged Gulf powers to align more closely with India's economic dynamism.

As the US recalibrates its South Asia policy, Bera's words highlight a stark reality: Washington may tactically engage Rawalpindi, but its long-term bet remains firmly placed on India.