No Evidence Pfizer Vaccine Won't Work Against New Strain: European Agency

The European Medicines Agency on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The head of the EU's medicines regulator said Monday it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect against a new strain of the coronavirus found mainly in Britain.

"At this moment there is no evidence to suggest this vaccine will not work against the new variant," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference as she announced approval of the jab.

