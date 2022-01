Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral treatment for Covid to be authorised in Europe (File)

The EU's drug watchdog approved Pfizer's coronavirus pill on Thursday, making it the first oral antiviral treatment for the disease to be authorised in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement it had "recommended authorising Paxlovid for treating Covid-19 in adults who... are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)