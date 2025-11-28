No Arrests Yet In Attack On Baul Singers In Bangladesh, Yunus Faces Criticism

Despite mounting criticism over the brutal attacks on Baul singers, Muhammad Yunus' government in Bangladesh has said it has issued instructions to arrest the perpetrators. However, no arrests have been made so far, even though the attackers are clearly visible in multiple videos of the incident.

Bangladesh is currently governed by an interim administration led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Thursday that strict orders have been given for the swift arrest of those responsible for the recent assaults on Baul artistes.

"The Council of Advisers didn't discuss the issue of attacks on Baul artistes in today's meeting. However, as far as I know, strict instructions have been issued to immediately arrest those involved in the attacks," Alam said during a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday.

He added that Manikganj police are conducting combing operations to trace and arrest the perpetrators, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha.

"Wherever such attacks have taken place, law enforcement agencies are carrying out immediate raids. You will see results very soon," the state news agency quoted Alam as saying.

Videos of the assaults on Baul singers have gone viral in recent days, drawing global condemnation and highlighting growing concerns about targeted violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

At least three mystic minstrels from the Baul community suffered serious injuries after assailants launched a sudden attack on them in front of a tea stall near the Thakurgaon district court on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, interim Chief Adviser and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has not commented on the attacks, even as minorities-particularly Hindus-continue to face assaults by radical Islamist mobs.

A UNESCO-recognised cultural tradition, Bauls are mystic minstrels and a syncretic religious sect from Bengal known for their music, poetry, and dance, using instruments such as the ektara, khol, and small cymbals. Their songs explore spiritual liberation and the bond between the soul and a personal God, blending Hindu and Sufi influences.

Earlier, renowned Baul singer Maharaj Abul Sarkar was jailed after being arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance. The clampdown on Bauls in Bangladesh is being viewed as a sign of radical Islam gaining ground under the Yunus regime, while the Hindu minority continues to face attacks.

The government has faced intense criticism for failing to protect the Baul community, regarded as one of Bangladesh's most peaceful and culturally rich groups.