Yunus Silent As Islamist Mob Attacks Continue On Bangladesh's 'Baul' Singers

In a brazen display of radical Islam taking control under the Muhammad Yunus regime, 'baul' singers continue to come under attack in Bangladesh. At least three mystic minstrels belonging to the 'baul' community have suffered serious injuries when assailants launched a sudden attack on them in front of a tea stall at the Thakurgaon district court on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, the South Asian nation's interim chief, Nobel Laureate Yunus, has not commented on the attacks, even as minorities, especially Hindus, continue to be targeted by a radical Islamist mob. Muhammad Yunus' press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, however, called the attack "deplorable", adding that the administration was actively working to identify those involved in the attack.

A UNESCO-recognised form of music, bauls are mystic minstrels and a syncretic religious sect from Bengal. They are known for their music, poetry, and dance with an instrument known as the Ektara, the 'khol' drum, and small cymbals ('kartal' and 'manjira'). Their songs focus on spiritual liberation and the relationship between the soul and a personal God and are a blend of Hindu and Sufi influences.

Viral Video

A video has gone viral on the internet, where a mob was heard calling for the slaughter of 'bauls'. The men are believed to be members of a group called Tawhidi Janata, a radical Islamist group with alleged terror links.

In Thakurgaon, Bangladesh, an radical Islamist group carried out a sudden attack on Baul artists today.



They were shouting slogans calling for the slaughter of the Bauls.

Why are human rights staying silent?



'Tawhidi Janata' is a broad term which means 'people following monotheism'. People associated with the group have been accused of storming the Shahbagh police station earlier. Critics of the Yunus government observe that radical Islamists have been emboldened with the release of terrorists from jails after Muhammad Yunus came to power last year.

Since last year, after Hasina's ouster, mobs under the banner of Tawhidi Janata have disrupted cultural gatherings and even demolished multiple shrines of Muslim Sufi saints, who preached moderate Islam in the region. They have also carried out attacks on minority and particularly Hindu communities.

This attack on minorities comes after a prominent 'baul' singer was arrested over charges of blasphemy and making derogatory remarks during a musical performance. The arrest of 'baul' artist Abul Sarkar has sparked protests and condemnation from civil society, especially students and artists, who warned that a new form of 'religious fascism' was emerging in Bangladesh since the ouster of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

The major political party that has commented on the attack is the BNP, which has condemned the incident and termed it "heinous acts". "Our bauls perform in every corner of the country -- in villages, fields and open spaces. I believe these attacks on them are carried out by religious extremists. This is unacceptable. Choosing the path of violence and vengeance is not befitting for anyone," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.