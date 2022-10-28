'Next Time, Send The Real Mr Bean', Zimbabwe President Trolls Pakistan

The president celebrated his countrys historic 1-run win over Pakistan.

For the past few days, cricket fans in Zimbabwe and Pakistan have been engaged in a verbal brawl over a non-cricketing issue, and that is the "Mr. Bean controversy" between the two nations. Now taking the social media war to the next level, the President of Zimbabwe himself trolled Pakistan in a twitter post with a Mr. Bean meme after winning a T20 World Cup match against the Babar Azam-led Men in Green.

After Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan during their World Cup encounter in Perth during the ongoing World T20, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, tweeted to advise Pakistan to send the real Mr. Bean next time.

"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim," the Zimbabwean President wrote.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

What is the Pak Bean Meme?

After Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account shared photos of the players prepping for the Zimbabwe clash on October 25th, a Twitter user named Ngugi Chasura responded to the tweet by saying, "As Zimbabweans we will never forgive you...you once gave us that fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray the rain will save you."

A Pakistani fan asked the context, to which he replied that comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr. Bean, travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. The Pakistani comedian attended comedy shows, did road shows and was part of the Harare Agricultural Show. The comedian is known hilariously as "Pak Bean." During his visit to Zimbabwe, Fake Bean was also given a police escort.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe caused a major upset by defeating Pakistan by one run in a Group 2 match on Thursday. Chasing a target of 131, Pakistan faltered as none of their batters, barring Shan Masood (44), could score above 22. Pakistan ultimately managed 129/8 in 20 overs. Masood fought a lone battle as Sikandar Raza (3/25), Brad Evans (2/25), Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) came up with brilliant performances. Earlier, Mohammad Wasim marked his return to the team with a four-for, while Shadab Khan bagged three wickets as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130 for eight. Wasim returned figrues of 4/24, while Shadab took 3/23 as Pakistan pegged back Zimbabwe after a strong opening stand between Craig Ervine and Wessly Madhevere. Sean Williams played a crucial cameo of 31 as Zimbabwe managed to cross the 120-run mark.