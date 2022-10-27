Fake Mr Bean Caused A Social Media War Between Zimbabwe-Pakistan In T20 World Cup

The comedian is known hilariously known as 'Pak Bean.'

Cricket fans from Zimbabwe and Pakistan engaged in a war of words on a non-cricketing issue. The reason? Fake Mr Bean. After Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account shared photos of the player prepping for the Zimbabwe clash, a Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura responded to the tweet by saying, "As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK."

A Pakistani fan asked the context to which he replied that comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Check out the tweet here:

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

A fake Mr Bean was once paid to come and perform in Zimbabwe in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IrM5pfqcoH — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

The Pakistani comedian attended comedy shows, did road shows and was part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

The comedian is known hilariously known as 'Pak Bean.' During his visit to Zimbabwe, Fake Bean was also given a police escort.

The tug-of-war on Twitter went viral on social media and the netizens had a field day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan faced a narrow four-wicket defeat at the hands of India in their opening match while Zimbabwe's opening match in the Super 12 stage against South Africa was abandoned due to rain. It would be interesting to see what combination both teams go in with for this crucial encounter.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Super 12 Group 2, T20 World Cup match will be played on Thursday, October 27.



