Shooting Reported At Second Mosque In New Zealand's Christchurch: Updates

New Zealand mosque shooting: The Bangladesh cricket team, in Christchurch to play a test match, was in the mosque but all members escaped unharmed, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted.

World | Edited by | Updated: March 15, 2019 09:23 IST
New Zealand mosque shooting: Multiple casualties have been reported in the shooting in Christchurch

Christchurch, New Zealand: 

New Zealand police ordered a lockdown in Christchurch after a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city. Police have also warned that the shooter is still active. Police have confirmed multiple fatalities, and have also said that a person has been taken into custody. Police have also warned citizens across the country to not visit mosques.

"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

A shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch has also been confirmed.

The Bangladesh cricket team, in Christchurch to play a test match, was in the mosque but all members escaped unharmed, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most members of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened. "They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

Here are the updates on the shooting in Christchurch:


Mar 15, 2019
09:23 (IST)
Mar 15, 2019
09:18 (IST)
Witnesses told media that a man dressed in a military-style, camouflage outfit, and carrying an automatic rifle had started randomly shooting people in the Al Noor mosque.
Mar 15, 2019
09:10 (IST)
Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere". Read the full story here
Mar 15, 2019
08:58 (IST)
"Our thoughts are with everyone in Christchurch. We can confirm that both teams and support staff groups are safe and accounted for. We will be working with authorities on the next steps regarding tomorrow's scheduled Test," the New Zealand cricket team has tweeted
Mar 15, 2019
08:49 (IST)
Mar 15, 2019
08:45 (IST)
Mar 15, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Police have advised people all over New Zealand not to visit mosques
Mar 15, 2019
08:40 (IST)
Police also said there have been multiple fatalities
Mar 15, 2019
08:35 (IST)
New Zealand police have said that one person has been taken into custody
Mar 15, 2019
08:28 (IST)
Police advised people living in the centre of Christchurch to stay indoors. All schools and council buildings in the city have been placed into lockdown.
Mar 15, 2019
08:27 (IST)
Media reported that a gunman opened fire inside mosque in Christchurch's Hagley Park district. There were reports of armed police at a second mosque in the suburb of Linwood.
Mar 15, 2019
08:24 (IST)
New Zealand media has reported that multiple people have been killed in the shooting
Mar 15, 2019
08:24 (IST)
Mar 15, 2019
08:23 (IST)
Mar 15, 2019
08:22 (IST)
New ZealandChristchurch

