Shooting Reported At Second Mosque In New Zealand's Christchurch: Updates

New Zealand mosque shooting: Multiple casualties have been reported in the shooting in Christchurch

New Zealand police ordered a lockdown in Christchurch after a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city. Police have also warned that the shooter is still active. Police have confirmed multiple fatalities, and have also said that a person has been taken into custody. Police have also warned citizens across the country to not visit mosques.

"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

A shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch has also been confirmed.

The Bangladesh cricket team, in Christchurch to play a test match, was in the mosque but all members escaped unharmed, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most members of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened. "They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

