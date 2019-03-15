Shooting Reported At Second Mosque In New Zealand's Christchurch: Updates

New Zealand police ordered a lockdown in Christchurch after a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city. Police have also warned that the shooter is still active. Police have confirmed multiple fatalities, and have also said that a person has been taken into custody. Police have also warned citizens across the country to not visit mosques.
"This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.
A shooting at a second mosque in Christchurch has also been confirmed.
The Bangladesh cricket team, in Christchurch to play a test match, was in the mosque but all members escaped unharmed, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most members of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened. "They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Here are the updates on the shooting in Christchurch:
Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.- New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019
All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant contact with the players and team management.#christchurchMosqueAttack- Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us- Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) March 15, 2019
Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack- Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019
1/2 A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off...- New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019