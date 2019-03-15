'Frightening': Bangladesh Cricketers Escape New Zealand Mosque Shooting

New Zealand Mosque Shooting: "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" tweeted Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a deadly shooting at a mosque in New Zealand, an official told AFP on Friday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal wrote on Twitter: "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV - Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

Local media said multiple people were killed in the incident.

"Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque," tweeted another player, Mushfiqur Rahim.

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in constant contact with the players and team management.#christchurchMosqueAttack - Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

"We r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us."

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack - Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

Shrinivas Chandrasekaran, the team's high performance analyst, posted: "Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!!"

Mazhar Uddin, a reporter for Bangladesh's Daily Star who is travelling with the team, said they were told a shooting was going on when they arrived at Christchurch's Masjid Al Noor.

"The distraught Bangladesh players got inside a bus and laid down on the floor after the warning," he reported.

