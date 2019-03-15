'Extremely Distressing' Video Of New Zealand Mosques, Warn Cops

New Zealand mosque shooting: An eyewitness said there was "blood everywhere" (AFP)

The gunman who opened fire inside a crowded mosque in New Zealand's Christchurch during afternoon prayers today, reportedly live streamed the entire incident, unverified footage of which has been circulating on social media. The footage suggests the shooter filmed as he opened fire on the people inside the Masjid al Noor mosque. New Zealand police in a tweet acknowledged the circulation of "extremely distressing" footage and "strongly" urged users to not share it. "We are working to have any footage removed," the police said in the tweet.

Authorities later reported an attack on another mosque as well.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere", reported news agency AFP.

Another eyewitness said he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath as he was escaping, according to AFP. Children are also believed to be among the dead. Local media reports say at least nine people died in the shooting.

New Zealand has been on high alert, with Christchurch on lockdown, since reports of the shootings emerged today, with officials urging worshippers to not visit mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".

New Zealand police has also urged mosques across the nation "to shut their doors" and said people should "refrain from visiting these premises until further notice."

Police are on the hunt for the shooter, with multiple persons reported dead. In another tweet, the New Zealand police said it was "doing all it can to resolve this incident." As of now, four are in custody of New Zealand police, according to AFP.

The Bangladesh cricket team, which was about to enter the mosque, escaped unhurt as soon as the shooting occurred. The team was informed of the shooting after which the players "got inside a bus and laid down on the floor after the warning," said a Bangladesh reporter, quoted by AFP. A Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesperson said the team was "mentally shocked" by the shooting and has been confined to a hotel.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacted to the attack, saying the country was going through one of its darkest days.

"Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," Ms Ardern told reporters.

Mass shootings are rare in New Zealand, which had reigned in its gun laws in 1992, two years after an incident in which a mentally disturbed man shot dead 13 people in the South Island town of Aramoana, according to AFP.

New Zealand gun laws restrict access to semi-automatic rifles, however anybody over the age of 16 can apply for a standard firearms licence after doing a safety course, which allows them to purchase and use a shotgun unsupervised, according to AFP.

