'One Of New Zealand's Darkest Days': PM Ardern On Mosque Shootings

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence, says PM Arden.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described today's shooting at a mosque in Christchurch as one of the "darkest days".

"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities New Zealand is their home they are us," PM Ardern said.

PM Ardern said the person who has committed this violent act has no place here.

Condemning the attack, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "I am horrified by the reports one of those arrested was a Australian citizen. He described the suspected attacker as an "extremist right-wing violent terrorist".

"Australians stand with all New Zealanders today during this dark time where late and violence has stolen their peace an innocence", he added.

New Zealand Shooting: The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers.

The incident happened on Friday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded mosque in New Zealand. Multiple fatalities have been reported so far. The gunman reportedly live streamed the entire incident, unverified footage of which has been circulating on social media.

The mosque was packed with worshippers who gathered for Friday afternoon prayers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire.

40 people have died as a gunman opened fire in two mosques in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern informed, adding that it was a well planned terror attack.

