New Zealand Man Charged For Exposing Himself And Urinating On Plane Floor

In a bizarre incident, a New Zealand man admitted exposing himself and urinating on the floor of a plane while sitting in his seat as the flight descended into Brisbane, Australia.

The man, identified as 72-year-old James Hughes, was travelling from Bali to Brisbane on Wednesday and was charged with disorderly behaviour in public over the incident. As per The Independent, he faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month "good behaviour bond".

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) told the court that the man had consumed "a number of small bottles of wine" before disrupting the nearly six-hour flight. Prosecutors, on the other hand, described how Mr Hughes exposed himself and urinated on the floor of the aircraft while still seated.

AFP's Brisbane airport police commander, Mark Colbran, said there was no excuse for such "disgraceful" behaviour. "Anti-social or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting, and the AFP will not tolerate it at Australia's airports," he added, as per news.com.au.

Mr Colbran also went on to say that the AFP expected passengers to be responsible when consuming alcohol as families and other travellers have a right to feel safe.

Meanwhile, in recent months, there has been a spike in disruptive passenger behaviour worldwide. Back in October, a video of a US woman screaming at cabin crew and throwing a full water bottle at fellow passengers had gone viral on social media.

The same month, a Turkish Airlines flight to the Indonesian capital Jakarta was forced to make an emergency landing after an intoxicated passenger got into a fight with flight attendants. A video of the incident showed a man throwing punches at a crew member holding plastic handcuffs. The passenger was reportedly intoxicated and even bit a steward's finger.