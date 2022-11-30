New Zealand Baby Needs Lifesaving Surgery But Parents Refuse Vaccinated Blood

The 4-month-old infant is in the hospital awaiting immediate heart surgery.

The Public Health Agency of New Zealand ("Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand") has applied to a court for custody of a baby who requires heart surgery because the boy's parents refuse to use blood from vaccinated people in the operation, according to the The Guardian.

According to the outlet, the parents of the baby discussed their son's health situation and their medical preferences in an interview with an anti-vaccination campaigner. In the interview, the parents say their baby has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and that he needs surgery "almost immediately", but that they are "extremely concerned with the blood [the doctors] are going to use".

"We don't want blood that is tainted by vaccination," the father said. "That's the end of the deal-we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do."

According to the NZ Herald, Te Whatu Ora is seeking the guardianship of the 4-month-old be shifted from his parents to the courts so consent to use donated blood in the required open-heart surgery can be given.

The New Zealand Blood Service's website said blood was not divided by whether donors were vaccinated or unvaccinated. It also stated that there was no evidence that using blood from a vaccinated person posed any risk.

Dr. Mike Shepard, interim director of Auckland's health service, Te Whatu Ora, said in a statement that he understood how worrying it could be for parents who have a sick child and are making decisions about their care.

Te Whatu Ora filed papers in the Auckland High Court on Monday under the Care of Children Act. It asked that the baby's guardianship be removed from his parents so consent could be given to using donated blood, the NZ Herald reported.

"The decision to make an application to the court is always made with the best interests of the child in mind and following extensive conversations with whanau," Shepard said.

"As this matter is before the courts, we will not be commenting further."

On Wednesday, the parties appeared at the court to set a date for an urgent hearing, while a group of 100 anti-vaccination supporters gathered outside the building.