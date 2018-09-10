17 Years After It Was Buried By 9/11, New York Subway Station Opens Again

World | | Updated: September 10, 2018 04:02 IST
The station opening was described as "the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost."

New York: 

Just days before the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, trains are once again running through a New York City subway station buried when the Twin Towers fell 17 years ago.

The Cortlandt stop reopened on Saturday on the Number One line in what The New York Times described as "the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost."

The station was under the World Trade Center, whose twin towers collapsed in flames after being struck by airliners commandeered by Al-Qaeda terrorist.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began rebuilding the stop in 2015, the Times reported.

The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the United States and led to the launch of deadly, long-running wars in Iraq and Afghanistan -- countries that remain plagued by violence and instability to this day.

