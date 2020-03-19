New York Stock Exchange To Shut Trading Floor Over Coronavirus, Electronic Trade To Continue

Exchange officials have argued strongly against halting trading entirely (Representational)

The New York Stock Exchange will halt activity on its trading floor due to the coronavirus but remain open for electronic trading, the company's owner said Wednesday.

The move, which takes effect on Monday, is a "precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of employees and the floor community in response to COVID-19," NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange said.

Exchange officials have argued strongly against halting trading entirely despite sharp drops in the market, and in their statement said the closure won't impair the market's ability to function.

