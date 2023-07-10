'Life Threatening' Floods Lash New York, Spark Emergency

The heavy rains washed out roadways and stranded people in their cars and homes.

Heavy rains caused "life threatening" flooding on Sunday in New York state, turning streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges and leading the governor to declare a state of emergency.

A woman was killed while trying to leave her house with her dog in the Hudson Valley when she was swept away in a flash flood, multiple media reports said.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life threatening conditions due to flash flooding."

"We are approaching a critical point in this weather event," Hochul said.

By Sunday evening, more than 12,000 customers had lost electricity, her office said.

The heavy rains washed out roadways and stranded people in their cars and homes.

The National Weather Service said it was "receiving multiple reports of significant flooding and persons trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange county."

"Remember Turn Around Don't Drown," it warned drivers.

As of 8:00 pm (2400 GMT), highways were closed in at least five counties, including Westchester County, which is immediately north of New York City, and borders the Hudson River.

The governor's office said the state should expect more storms on Monday.

"Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday," it said.

