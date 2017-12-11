New York Police Responding To Reports Of Explosion: Police Tweet

Further New York City Police and Fire department at Manhattan 8th Avenue
New York:
The New York Police Department was responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin on Monday morning in midtown Manhattan at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to the police department's official Twitter feed.
Some subway train lines there were being evacuated.
The New York fire department said it was responding to an incident at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan.
