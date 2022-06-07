New York Police Release Video Of Man Pushing Woman Onto Subway Tracks

The suspect is still at large and the NYPD has offered up to $3,500 to help find the man

A video released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) has shocked the internet users. It shows a man pushing a woman onto railway tracks at a subway station in the city.

🚨WANTED-ASSAULT: 6/5/22 approx. 4:40 PM, Westchester & Jackson Ave train station @NYPD40PCT Bronx. The suspect pushed a 52-year-old female victim on the tracks. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/M8kflD010M — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 7, 2022

The video has been posted by the NYPD Crime Stoppers, a Twitter account used by the police department to ask the public for help in identifying suspects of crimes. The caption in the post reads, “WANTED-ASSAULT: 6/5/22 approx. 4:40 PM, Westchester & Jackson Ave train station @NYPD40PCT Bronx. The suspect pushed a 52-year-old female victim on the tracks. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org Reward up to $3,500.”

The video shows an unidentified man wearing a white vest along with a backwards baseball cap, walking up to a woman, grabbing her with both of his hands and throwing her off the ledge onto the subway tracks. The woman, who is 52 years old, hit the pavement of the platform before falling down. The attack took place at 4:45 pm local time.

Several bystanders rushed to aid the woman, helping her get off the track and aiding her in getting up. Luckily no train was approaching when she was pushed onto the tracks. The police confirmed that the woman's injuries were not serious and that she suffered cuts to her head and arm.

The suspect is still at large while the NYPD has offered up to $3,500 (Rs 2,71,932) to anyone who can give any information on the whereabouts of the man.