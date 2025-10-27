New York Cop Dies In Colombia A Week After Butt Lift Surgery, Husband Seeks Investigation

Alicia Stone, a 40-year-old NYPD detective and mother of three, died a week after undergoing a butt lift and liposuction procedure, according to New York Post. Stone was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Colombia and was rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital on Thursday. The 13-year NYPD veteran, who served in the department's Internal Affairs Bureau, was pronounced dead just over an hour later, according to sources. Her cause of death was recorded as "unspecified cardiac arrest," the sources said.

Notably, Stone underwent liposuction and a gluteal fat transfer procedure in Colombia on October 16, just a week before her death, according to sources. As part of her post-operative care, she was taking anticoagulants and pain medication and had been moved to a hotel to recover after the surgery.

Her husband, Michael Stone, told the Daily News he plans to request an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding her sudden death.

"The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away.She didn't have any information to tell me when I was asking her….Something just doesn't add up," he said.

"To be called Thursday and told that she passed away, that is just shocking and hurtful. I don't have the facts, and that's what I need, the facts of what happened," he added.

Michael said his wife seemed "perfectly fine" before the procedure and had even told family members the day before her death that she was feeling well.

A fundraiser for Stone's family described her as a devoted mother of three and a committed public servant who dedicated her career to protecting and serving others. "Alicia's kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone she met, both in and out of uniform. Her unexpected passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of her family, friends, and fellow officers," the fundraiser said.

A gluteal fat transfer, commonly known as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), involves moving fat from other areas of the body to enhance the buttocks, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Experts warn that while rare, complications like fat embolism can occur, especially if fat is injected into the muscle, potentially leading to fatal outcomes.

Following Alicia Stone's death, authorities reportedly contacted the Colombian National Police, the US State Department, and a consular services official. Her husband also claimed that an NYPD detective had been dispatched to Colombia to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

