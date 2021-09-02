Emergency Declared In New York As Storm Ida Remnants Cause Huge Flooding

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Thursday as the remnants of storm Ida caused massive flooding in New York City and across the northeastern United States.

"I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm," Hochul tweeted, after Ida, which slammed into the southern United States as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, caused tornadoes and flooding as it steamed north.



