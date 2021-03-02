New York Governor Agrees To Independent Probe Of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Andrew Cuomo has denied ever inappropriately touching or propositioning anyone. (File)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo formally referred himself for investigation Monday over allegations he sexually harassed two former aides, as he faced criticism for suggesting the women had "misinterpreted" him.

The state's attorney general, Letitia James, said that Cuomo's office had written to her granting her request to set up an independent probe into the accusations.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said in a statement.

The referral letter noted that the findings of the investigation will be "disclosed in a public report," James added.

Cuomo said Sunday he was "truly sorry" if his conduct had ever been "misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation" as he faced mounting pressure over the scandal.

The governor has been widely criticized, including by fellow Democrats, after former aide Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times that he sexually harassed her last year.

The allegations Saturday came just four days after another ex-aide, Lindsey Boylan, described unwanted physical contact from Cuomo.

Cuomo has denied ever inappropriately touching or propositioning anyone.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old bowed to pressure to grant an independent investigation.

He initially chose a former federal judge to lead the probe but high-profile figures in his own party said that was insufficiently transparent.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday slammed Cuomo's statement responding to the allegations.

"That's not an apology. He seemed to be saying, 'Oh, I was just kidding around.' Sexual harassment is not funny. It's serious," said de Blasio, a long-time rival of Cuomo's.

A member of the Sexual Harassment Working Group, a group of former New York parliamentary aides which fights harassment, described Cuomo's comments as "insulting."

"He's not taking any accountability. We have no reason to think he's not going to repeat this behaviour again," Rita Pasarell told the Guardian in comments tweeted by the group.

According to the 25-year-old Bennett, Cuomo said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported.

While Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," she said.

Cuomo became a national figure last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings.

On Wednesday, Boylan said in a blog that Cuomo had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018.

Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that they play strip poker and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs."

