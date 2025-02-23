Advertisement

New York-Delhi Flight Diverted To Rome Over "Security Threat": Report

Italy's ANSA news agency said that the diversion was caused by an "alleged bomb threat"

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome (Representational)
New Delhi:

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security issue", news agency Reuters reported.

American Airlines flight AA292 departed New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive at Delhi but was diverted to Rome.

A report in ABC News also quoted the airline as saying that the American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome over a "possible security issue."

Italy's ANSA news agency said that the diversion was caused by an "alleged bomb threat".

The flight has landed safely at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, the airport authorities told ABC News.

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

According to the flight's status on the American Airlines website, flight AA 292 departed New York's JFK airport at 8:14 pm on February 22 and was estimated to arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, Italy at around 5:30 pm local time.

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

