New York Cartoonist Jumps From 15th Floor Despite Girlfriend's Effort To Save Him

New York-based cartoonist Jon Medwick jumped from his 15th-floor Chelsea co-op on Tuesday, the New York Post reported. Authorities rushed to the scene following a harrowing 911 call alerting them to the incident. Despite his girlfriend's efforts to grab and save him, the 62-year-old who worked at WebMD, tragically "slipped away" through his window.

As reported by The Post, a police source stated that when Mr Medwick's 45-year-old girlfriend woke up, she found him standing by the window and tried to prevent him from jumping. Despite her efforts, he managed to "slip away."

The person who jumped from 300 West 23rd St. was identified as Jon Medwick, a 62-year-old artist who worked at WebMD, as per details provided by police sources and witnesses.

Mr Medwick lived in the building for over ten years and was characterized by his neighbours as a "very nice" and "sociable" guy.

A source told the outlet that Mr Medwick was living with his girlfriend, who was visibly upset while being taken to the hospital after Medwick's death.

"I did see the girlfriend. She looked distraught. She kept saying her legs were hurting ... I don't know if she was nervous. EMS took her," the source added.

Mr Medwick mostly worked from home, and sometimes clients commissioning his art would come to the building to get their pieces, the resident said.

"Thank God it wasn't in the front. I didn't want to see him like that," they said.

"I'd have been traumatized. That's not a happy sight."

Police said they did not believe the fall was suspicious.