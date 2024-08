Hamas named Gaza Strip chief Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader on Tuesday, a week after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Tehran which has sent regional tensions soaring.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement," a statement from the group said.

