"Evil Suffered A Heavy Blow": Israeli PM Netanyahu On Hamas Chief's Death

Israel's prime minister on Thursday celebrated the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying "evil suffered a heavy blow" and that his death marked an important landmark in the Palestinian group's decline.

"Today evil has suffered a heavy blow," said Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement, adding: "His elimination is an important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas."

