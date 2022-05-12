New 'Diverse' Barbie Lineup Includes First-Ever Doll With Hearing Aids, Vitiligo And Prosthetic Leg

New collection of Barbie is set to release in June.

Barbie is releasing a new collection of dolls in June in order to be more inclusive of all children. The new lineup of dolls will include the very first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids, a doll with a prosthetic leg and a Ken doll with the skin condition vitiligo.

The 2022's Fashionista lineup will help kids “see themselves reflected,” said Mattel's Global Head of Barbie Dolls, Lisa McKnight, in a press statement, according to CNN. Ms Mcknight added that children should be encouraged to play with dolls that don't resemble them to help them “understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.”

Ready to make waves? ????????️ Dip into new #Barbie Fashion Dolls – our most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions, to inspire even more stories! https://t.co/k2mKw8VhG8pic.twitter.com/voglMMZgvE — Barbie (@Barbie) May 11, 2022

Further, Ms Mcknight informed that for the Barbie with hearing aids, the company sought the expertise of Dr Jen Richardson, a leading practitioner in educational audiology, in a bid to help accurately imitate behind-the-ear devices for the toy. As per the report, Dr Richardson said that the ponytailed Barbie complete with a pink hearing aid could inspire those who have experienced hearing loss.

Coming back to the new collection, the company has revealed that the changes have been made to the stereotypical Barbie body type, too. Barbie will be available in curvy, petite and tall dolls, and Ken dolls will contain narrow features and broad shoulders. Moreover, the hair on the figurines also varies in colour, texture and style, with man buns, cornrows, a bald look and a rainbow hairstyle as options.

The new Barbie Fashionistas collections will be available for purchase on Amazon, Target and Walmart in June.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that according to CNN, Barbie's range of dolls have become increasingly diverse in recent years. Back in 2019, the company released a blonde, blue-eyed barbie in a wheelchair and a brunette doll with a prosthetic leg. In 2020, the company also unveiled a Black Barbie with the skin condition vitiligo. Last year, a Black doll with an afro hairstyle was also released.