Netherlands Targets 20 Yachts Over Ukraine War Sanctions

Dutch customs authorities said Tuesday they had impounded a total of 20 yachts at shipyards in the Netherlands targeted by sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the Ukraine conflict.

"Following the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, customs placed 20 yachts in nine shipyards and traders under increased surveillance," customs authorities said in a statement.

"Because these 20 yachts are under increased surveillance, they are not authorised to be delivered, transferred or exported."

Fourteen of the luxury ships are under construction, two are in storage and four are in maintenance. The length of the vessels ranges from 8.5 to 120 metres (30 to 400 feet).

"For two of these yachts, it has been established that they are linked to a person on the EU sanctions list," the statement said.

Another yacht is under investigation.

Several European countries have recently announced the seizure of sanctions-hit yachts since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

