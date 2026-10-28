Netanyahu Rival Gadi Eisenkot Hopes To Form Government As Opposition Gains Ground

Opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot said early Wednesday said Israel had chosen change after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he would seek to form a new government.

In remarks to supporters, Eisenkot also issued a veiled warning to Netanyahu who has stepped up warnings in the final days of the campaign that he will attack Iran -- an emergency that could potentially delay efforts to form a coalition.

"Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political needs," Eisenkot said.

Exit polls showed the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot with a tiny edge over Netanyahu's right-wing bloc in Tuesday's election but with neither side securing a majority.

"The people have spoken against the continuation of Netanyahu's rule," Eisenkot said.

"In an election with such a high turnout, it would be a mistake to go to another round of elections."

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