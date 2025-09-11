Sushila Karki Or Kulman Ghising? Nepal's Gen Z Protesters' Big Choice

Gen Z protesters at the head of the agitation and violent protests in Nepal - in which 31 people have died so far in clashes with the police and Army, and which forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign - have a big decision to make. Whom do they want to lead the expected interim government?

But has the weight of that decision divided them? And what are the challenges facing either nominee?

On Wednesday media reports from Kathmandu said the protesters had picked ex-Chief Justice and anti-corruption activist Sushila Karki to lead the transition to a new government. Reports said Ms Karki had begun talks with the Nepal Army that has taken temporary control of the country and government.

Her nomination received enthusiastic support from several protesters, one of whom, Sujit Kumar Jha told news agency Reuters, "We see Sushila Karki for who she truly is - honest, fearless, and unshaken. She is the right choice. When truth speaks, it sounds like Karki."

Another protester, Junal Gadal, in an address to Nepalese media, echoed that sentiment, saying, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country."

And yet another, Ojaswi, told news agency ANI the protesters want Ms Karki to become Prime Minister, even if it is a temporary appointment. "Our country getting a first woman PM (will be) a beautiful thing. We want to choose her because she can help us build this nation..." he said.

Ms Karki, who has indicated her willingness to take up the interim administrative role, responded positively; she told NDTV this week, "This government should step down... They are out of date."

However, 24 hours later a Gen Z protest faction issued a statement proposing Kulman Ghising - an electrical engineer credited with solving Nepal's power crisis - as the interim Prime Minister.

In that brief statement the protesters faction said the 73-year-old former Chief Justice could not become head of the interim government because the Constitution prohbits retired judges from holding positions other than in the judiciary. They also said she was 'too old' to be a Gen Z leader.

Mr Ghising was hailed as a 'patriot' and 'everybody's favourite' to liaise with the Army.

That apparent disagreement led to brief clashes in Kathmandu this afternoon, not between protesters and the authorities but between Gen Z factions.

The Karki-Constitution Roadblock

There is a provision in Nepal's Constitution - which took effect in 2015, seven years after a 239-year-old Hindu monarchy was abolished - that some see an obstacle to Ms Karki becoming an interim Prime Minister. But efforts are being made to circumvent that challenge, sources told Reuters.

It does appear a majority of the protesters favour Ms Karki.

President Ram Chandra Paudel's message indicated as such. He said, "I am making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework."

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel issues a release on the present condition.



"I appeal to all parties to be confident... a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address demands of agitating citizens," his letter said, as he also called on protesters to "cooperate with restraint in maintaining peace and order in the country".

Ms Karki remains in touch with the Army to work out the way forward.

In a first statement since her name was proposed, she said "nothing has been fixed yet... nothing is final, it could all change tomorrow." Ms Karki said, "We cannot say it will definitely be me. Decisions are made after discussions..." She also said she has a "good impression" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Consensus Candidate?

The consensus candidate is Kathmandu Mayor Balendra 'Balen' Shah, a 35-year-old engineer by training who is popular with the Gen Z demographic thanks to his image as a rapper-politician.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah was a consensus choice for interim PM

Unfortunately, Mr Shah appears reluctant to take up the mantle. In fact, on Thursday morning he endorsed the choice of Sushika Karki as Nepal's interim Prime Minister.

"Please don't panic at this time, be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government. Its job is to conduct elections that will give a new mandate," he said.

A Fourth Choice?

A minority faction within the protesters was leaning towards Harka Sampang, a social and anti-corruption activist who was twice elected as Mayor of Dharan, a small city in Koshi province.

However, Mr Sampang's candidature was swiftly shot down; the Gen Z protest group that proposed Mr Ghising's nomination acknowledged that he was "not competent enough".

Nepal's Interim Government

The structure of any proposed interim government is unclear, particularly since the country's Constitution does not mention temporary administrations.

Under the Nepal constitution, a new Prime Minister must be appointed from the party (or alliance) that has a parliamentary majority; that provision adds another challenge to Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising.

If there is no option, the President is allowed to name a sucessor of his choice, or any MP can step up, to face a confidence vote. And, if they fail that vote, the House may be dissolved and an election held.

31 people were killed in violence that spread across Nepal.

The 'interim PM' problem is exacerbated by much of the political old guard having vanished from view.

The location of Communist party veteran Mr Oli, a four-time PM, are unknown. His former coalition ally, Nepali Congress boss Sher Bahadur Deuba - a five-time PM - is missing since the protests began.

The two reportedly struck a power-share deal but both have now been swept aside by public fury.

'Don't Want To Change Constitution'

Gen Z protesters backing Ms Karki have said their aim is not to radically alter the Constitution.

One protester, Anil Baniya, told reporters, "Through online surveys, we voted for Sushila Karki. We are not trying to change the Constitution... only to make necessary changes (that will allow Ms Karki to be sworn in on a temporary basis)."

Another, Diwakar Dangal, admitted the protesters lacked the political nous for one of them to take the reigns. "We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the Constitution."

While there does appear to be some disagreement over who Nepal's interim head of state will be, the common thread among Gen Z protesters is that they want change, wholesale change.

"This bloodshed is because of you," Mr Dangal said, referring to "old (political) leaders" and warning critics of the protesters, "If we start bloodshed, then you will not survive."

Meanwhile, soldiers continue to patrol the streets of Kathmandu to maintain (an ueasy) peace.

At least 31 people have died since the protests began Monday afternoon and nearly 1,400 others have been injured in clashes that extended to protesters storming the Parliament and a historical building, the Singha Darbar, that houses government offices, and setting fire to various structures.