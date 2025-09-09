Advertisement

Nepal On Edge: Fresh Protests, Stone-Pelting, Prachanda's House Vandalised

Protestors have vandalised the house ofFormer Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda.

Kathmandu:

Tension continues to grip Nepal on Tuesday as fresh protests erupted in several parts of the country, a day after the KP Sharma Oli government revoked a ban on social media. A curfew was imposed in several parts of the country, including the capital Kathmandu, after demonstrators pelted stones and marched on the streets for the second consecutive day.

Since Monday, two ministers of the Oli government have resigned, as demonstrators have sought the Prime Minister's dismissal. Protestors have also vandalised the house of Former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda.

