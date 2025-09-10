14 Governments Since 2008: A Timeline Of Political Instability In Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid violent nationwide anti-corruption protests, plunging the country into fresh political uncertainty.

Nepal, wedged between giant neighbours China and India, has had 14 governments since 2008, not one of which has completed a full five-year term.

Here's a timeline of major events:

1951

Before 1951, Nepal was ruled by monarchs from various dynasties, including the Ranas, who governed through a system where the prime minister was hereditary.

The Ranas were overthrown in 1951 by ascendant pro-democracy movements and a parliamentary democracy was established.

1961-1990

King Mahendra banned political parties in 1961 and imposed a return to a centralised system of government that consolidated his power, known as "Panchayat."

People's frustration with the system grew and reached a peak in 1990 when some parties launched a campaign and staged demonstrations to restore multi-party democracy.

The campaign, popularly known as the "People's Movement" compelled King Birendra to lift the ban on political parties, ending the "Panchayat" system.

1996

Nepal's left-wing Maoists started a violent bid to replace the royal parliamentary system with a people's republic. That led to a decade-long civil war and caused more than 17,000 deaths.

2006-2015

Civilians protested against the monarchy in 2006, leading to its abolition in 2008, making Nepal a federal democratic republic. King Gyanendra, the last king, lives as a commoner in the capital Kathmandu.

In 2015, Nepal adopted a new constitution.

2015-Present

KP Sharma Oli took over as prime minister of Nepal for the first time in October 2015 and his government lasted for about a year. He was elected for the second and third time successively in 2018 and 2021 and for the fourth time in 2024.

